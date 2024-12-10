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Coolcation in Austria: The most beautiful places to refresh

Wooden dock on a calm mountain lake, village and forested mountain with mist reflected in water
Coolcation stands for summer holidays in cool places. If you want to escape the heat, you can cool down and relax in the Austrian Alps and at refreshing lakes.

The summer temperatures keep rising. And while that’s good news for some, others take it as a sign to look for cool holiday alternatives. And when we say “cool”, we mean it literally – refreshing experiences by the water, relaxing in alpine regions, cooling off in a glacier cave, and outdoor activities without sweating.

Austria is a THE place to be when it comes to “cool holidays” – or coolcations. One could almost assume that the new travel trend originated here, in the land of crystal-clear lakes and waterfalls, high mountains and alpine pastures, cooling forests and meadows. In Austria, you’ll always have a fresh breeze blow around your nose and you’ll instantly fall in love with all the beautiful landscapes right at your doorstep.

Coolcation tips: Where to go - and what to do

Cool down places in Carinthia: Between lakes and mountains

Nature Ice Palace: Paddle-boarding on the glacial lake

Gragger Gorge & Kaskaden Waterfall: Hike by the water

Adventure Park Hög in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis: Alpine Bathing Fun

Upper Austria: Refreshing prospects for hot days

Salt mines: 8-12°C inside the mountain

Swimming in the river: Cool off in Europe's cleanest rivers

Eisriesenwelt: Explore one of Europe's largest ice caves

Rafting and Canyoning: Action on the glacial lake

Forest tours in Bregenzerwald: Stay cool in nature

Trick Fountains: A refreshing day out

The benefits of coolcations: Good news for body & soul

Coolcations might just seem like a way to escape the heat at first glance. But there's a lot more to them: They are not just fun, they also come with benefits for both the body and mind - try it out for yourself!

A boost for body and mind

Cooler temperatures relieve the strain on your circulation, while all the shades of green and blue in nature relax the mind, can reduce stress and generally support your mental well-being.

Clean mountain air

Cool regions at high altitudes, far away from smog and the urban heat, often have particularly good air quality.

Outdoor adventures

Paddle-boarding in a glacial lake, swimming in a river and many other refreshing outdoor activities guarantee a fun-packed holiday.

Great sleep

The fresh, cool mountain air contributes to good sleep and deep relaxation.

Slow Travel

Less stress, more quality time: Nature experiences invite you to take your time and immerse yourself deeply in your surroundings.

Nature experiences by the water

Glaciers, mountain lakes and waterfalls offer spectacular experiences in untouched nature.

Less bugs

Cool temperatures often mean fewer mosquitoes and other insects - a pleasant side effect for outdoor fans.

Coolcations in the Austrian Alps

In the mountains, on glaciers and viewing platforms

When it’s getting too hot in summer, Austrians traditionally head to the mountains. Cool wind and breathtaking views quickly refresh the mind. Whether you take your pick from the numerous hiking trails or hop on the cable car for some fresh mountain air, in the Austrian Alps summer feels light - and pleasantly cool.

Refreshing mountain experiences

Großglockner High Alpine Road: By car up to 2,369 m

Viewing platforms: Mountains & lakes from a bird eye's view

Zell am See-Kaprun: Hiking tour at the Schmittenhöhe

Piz Buin: Hike up the highest peak in Vorarlberg

Wildspitze: Take a cable car to the summit cafe

Coolcations at swimming and alpine lakes

Crystal-clear water, forests and meadows

When deep blue meets cooling green: Austria's swimming lakes, often right amidst forests and meadows, are famous for their clean water. Go for a swim, a round of paddling or just relax at the shore. And if you prefer hiking, the ice-cold alpine lakes are perfect to quickly cool off - dip your toes in the water or jump right in!

Austria's cleanest swimming and mountain lakes

Lake Tappenkarsee: Between alpine pastures and rock faces

Lake Weissensee: A natural wonder

Lake Attersee: Mountain, lake and culture

Lake Wörthersee: The place to be in the South

Lake Formarinsee: A postcard-perfect alpine spot

Langbathseen Lakes: Refresh at natural beaches

Gosau Lakes: Swimming lakes in a nature reserve

Lake Prebersee: Go hiking, then cool off in a moor lake

Lake Fuschlsee: Dive into turquoise blue

Lakes Mondsee and Irrsee: Gate to Salzkammergut

Lake Achensee: Take a dip amidst mountains

Coolcations at high altitudes

The top alpine regions

Relax and rewind at 1,000 to 1,500 m. Each of the following regions feature the perfect ingredients for a coolcation: from forests, alpine lakes and mountain pastures to glacier air, mountain streams and ice caves.

Most beautiful alpine regions at 1,000 m or higher

Tannheimer Tal: A high valley that stays pleasantly cool

Rauris Valley: One place, more than 300 natural springs

Turracher Höhe: Alpine pastures, pine forests and lakes

Galtür: High altitude, glacier air and mountain lakes

Ramsau am Dachstein: Dachstein glacier and ice caves

Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis: Relax at lake Wolfsee above 1.400 metres

Lungau: Forests and more than 60 alpine lakes & pastures

Seefeld: Water worlds on a high plateau

Accommodation options high above the valley

Holidays in a Mountain Cabin

Clear mountain air and a sky full of stars. Rustic or luxurious – find your dream cabin or hut here.

Take your pick
Coolcations like back in the day

Lakes, mountains and Gemütlichkeit

Bye bye hot city, hello cool nature! Recharge your batteries and spend quality time during a family holiday in Austria. The “Sommerfrische” (“summer freshness”) is almost an institution in Austria. It means slightly nostalgic holidays surrounded by lakes, mountains and nature, the lightness of the past and a typical Austrian attitude to life. Jump into a lake, picknick next to the water, hike on alpine pastures, and spend time with loved ones – it’s all of this and much more that makes summers in Austria so special.

The most beautiful "Sommerfrische" spots

Lake Wolfgangsee: Relaxation in aquamarine blue

Salzkammergut: Eight regions, endless possibilities

Kamptal: Nostalgic holidays in a lake cabin

Ausseerland: Green mountain landscapes, cool lakes

Coolcations in Austria's cities

Stay refreshed in the city

In summer, urban areas can often get unpleasantly hot. But the good news is: Many of Austria’s cities do manage to keep locals and visitors cool, either due to their location or because they’ve found other ways to ensure pleasant temperatures. Water provides refreshment, while parks and trees support a pleasant climate – and in some cities you can even jump on a surfing board! Enjoy the fresh breeze at lofty altitudes or sit back and relax in smart urban zones specifically designed to keep you cool. Experience a summer in the city without melting away!

These cities are perfect for coolcations

Innsbruck: The Alps are just 20 minutes away

The Innsbruck Nordkette cable cars take you from the heart of the city straight up to 2,300 m - head on a hike or just enjoy the panoramas.

Coolcation in Innsbruck

Bregenz: Cool off at the Pfänder mountain and Lake Constance

Bregenz' local mountain is easily accessible by cable car and offers hiking trails and panoramic views of Bregenz and Lake Constance.

Coolcation in Bregenz

Vienna: Green spaces and refreshing spots in the city

Vienna is one of the greenest cities in the world! 50% of its area are green spaces, with parks or the Old Danube serving as popular recreation spot.

Coolcation in Vienna

Klagenfurt: Make the most of Lake Wörthersee

Carinthia’s best known lake offers countless options to get active or just cool off and the city sits right on its Eastern shore.

Coolcation in Klagenfurt

Salzburg: Refreshing spots in the city of Mozart

Enjoy the cool air in the forests of the city’s hills, master your skills on the surfing wave and discover the green oases all around Salzburg.

Coolcation in Salzburg
Sustainability info

Coolcation: Eco-friendly summer holidays

A coolcation is more than just a trip to a cooler region. It can also be a conscious decision for a more sustainable summer holiday that allows you to experience nature first-hand. Outdoor adventures such as hiking, cycling and kayaking are eco-friendly and reduce the need for air conditioning, which, as a consequence, reduces the carbon footprint.

Tips for an eco-friendly summer holiday:

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