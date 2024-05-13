St. Pölten
Austria's youngest provincial capital, where Baroque meets modernity

St. Pölten, the capital of Lower Austria, is full of contrasts: Roman traces and Celtic influences meet Baroque, Art Nouveau, and modern architecture.

A glimpse into the future

Austria’s youngest state capital is looking ahead. In the modern Festspielhaus – home to the Tonkünstler Orchestra of Lower Austria – classical and contemporary music, dance, and performance are showcased. The innovative government district, featuring the architecturally striking “Landtagsschiff,” also points to the future. The cultural district, with the Landesmuseum and Klangturm, completes this journey towards modern architectural design. The transformation of the Baroque Rathausplatz by architect Boris Podrecca further highlights this ability to evolve.

A capital of Baroque

St. Pölten is originally built on historic foundations. The city holds Austria’s oldest officially documented town charter, granted by the Bishop of Passau, Konrad, in 1159. At the same time, St. Pölten is a capital of Baroque architecture. After master builder Jakob Prandtauer moved here in 1689, a construction boom transformed the city, and numerous buildings from this period still stand as testament to that era.

Facts about St. Pölten
Inhabitants:approx. 58,860 (as of 2024)
Capital city:of the province Lower Austria
Area:108.44 km² / 41.8 square miles
Best views:from the Klangturm (77 metres / 252 feet)

Lower Austria Card
Purchase of the Lower Austria Card grants free entry to around 350 attractions across the province.

St. Pölten from every angle

주요 하이라이트

The Christmas Market: Festive Advent spirit in the Old Town

The Baroque Old Town: the pride of St. Pölten

The Festspielhaus: music, theatre and dance

Museum Niederösterreich: history and nature

Tower of Sound: the most beautiful views of the city

Activities in and around St. Pölten

투어

Sleigh rides through St. Pölten's landscapes

Discover the city on a night-watchman tour

City tours with a guide or self-paced via smartphone app

Attractions in the surrounding areas

Abbeys, monasteries, castles, and palaces: attractions in Lower Austria

Sights in Lower Austria

특별 이벤트

Christmas Markets during Advent in the Old Town

Atmospheric music, hot punch, local specialities, artisan crafts, and a Perchten show: The Christmas market is a traditional highlight.

Advent

Music and theatre at the Festspielhaus St. Pölten

Classical, jazz and pop, dance and vocal, theatre and performance: Top-tier shows appeal to both young audiences and classical music enthusiasts alike.

Festspielhaus

Food and Drink in Lower Austria: Enjoy good company between the Danube and the vineyards!

Culinary treats in Lower Austria

레시피

Braised roast venison with dumplings and wild berries

When the weather gets colder and the leaves start turning, we like heartier cuisine. Autumn is the perfect season for all things venison!

Show recipe

Clear Soup with Semolina Dumplings

Make this classic Austrian first course at home.

Show recipe

Liptauer Cheese Spread

This great spread is served in typical Heurigen wine taverns.

Show recipe

Steamed Catfish with Chervil Turnips and Mushroom Foam

During the winter season, turnips take centre stage in the kitchen.

Show recipe

Palatschinken - Austrian Pancakes

Enjoy Austria's version of pancakes with apricot jam.

Show recipe

Potato Noodles with Poppy Seeds

As a main course or dessert, potato noodles with poppy seeds are a real treat.

Show recipe

Apricot Dumplings

These apricot dumplings are a sweet treat that you can serve as a main or a dessert.

Show recipe

Sustainability tip

What can we do to protect the environment in the city?

  • Travelling to and from Austria by train.

  • Use public transport.

  • Borrow city bikes.

  • Take advantage of bike rentals at hotels.

  • Use refillable drinking bottles.

  • Dispose of waste carefully (tissues, packaging, single-use bottles, etc.).

  • Opt out of daily room cleaning and towel changes.

  • Book accommodations with environmental certification.

Travel sustainably

Lower Austria's top-restaurants

Traditional country inns, taverns and restaurants

Lower Austria has a vibrant culinary scene—modern and a bit experimental, but always down-to-earth. The award-winning restaurants here are not just a treat for the eyes but a delight for the taste buds, from the Waldviertel to the Weinviertel and from the Wachau to the Vienna Woods. You'll find some amazing local specialities, with creative chefs really letting the region's best produce shine in their dishes.

The Lower Austrian inn is a real gem. Here, much comes together: hospitality, charismatic hosts, and outstanding regional dishes—think crispy pork roast, Marchfeld asparagus, and those delicious apricot dumplings from the Wachau.

Restaurants in Lower Austria

FAQs

St. Pölten offers plenty of activities and attractions—whether you're into culture or sports. From castles and palaces to adventure worlds and museums, from panoramic viewpoints to lookout towers:

The Traisen River originates in the Traisental, flows through St. Pölten, and joins the Danube. On both sides of the Traisen Dam, you’ll find a beautiful riverside landscape with running and cycling paths. The area is also perfect for roller skating and walking.

With the Museum Card, you can visit all museums and exhibition venues in St. Pölten year-round with just one ticket. Free entry allows for a one-time visit to the following institutions:

