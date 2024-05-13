St. Pölten
Austria's youngest provincial capital, where Baroque meets modernity
A glimpse into the future
Austria’s youngest state capital is looking ahead. In the modern Festspielhaus – home to the Tonkünstler Orchestra of Lower Austria – classical and contemporary music, dance, and performance are showcased. The innovative government district, featuring the architecturally striking “Landtagsschiff,” also points to the future. The cultural district, with the Landesmuseum and Klangturm, completes this journey towards modern architectural design. The transformation of the Baroque Rathausplatz by architect Boris Podrecca further highlights this ability to evolve.
A capital of Baroque
St. Pölten is originally built on historic foundations. The city holds Austria’s oldest officially documented town charter, granted by the Bishop of Passau, Konrad, in 1159. At the same time, St. Pölten is a capital of Baroque architecture. After master builder Jakob Prandtauer moved here in 1689, a construction boom transformed the city, and numerous buildings from this period still stand as testament to that era.
주요 하이라이트
Activities in and around St. Pölten
투어
Abbeys, monasteries, castles, and palaces: attractions in Lower Austria
특별 이벤트
Christmas Markets during Advent in the Old Town
Atmospheric music, hot punch, local specialities, artisan crafts, and a Perchten show: The Christmas market is a traditional highlight.
Food and Drink in Lower Austria: Enjoy good company between the Danube and the vineyards!
레시피
Braised roast venison with dumplings and wild berries
When the weather gets colder and the leaves start turning, we like heartier cuisine. Autumn is the perfect season for all things venison!
Steamed Catfish with Chervil Turnips and Mushroom Foam
During the winter season, turnips take centre stage in the kitchen.
Potato Noodles with Poppy Seeds
As a main course or dessert, potato noodles with poppy seeds are a real treat.
Lower Austria's top-restaurants
Lower Austria has a vibrant culinary scene—modern and a bit experimental, but always down-to-earth. The award-winning restaurants here are not just a treat for the eyes but a delight for the taste buds, from the Waldviertel to the Weinviertel and from the Wachau to the Vienna Woods. You'll find some amazing local specialities, with creative chefs really letting the region's best produce shine in their dishes.
The Lower Austrian inn is a real gem. Here, much comes together: hospitality, charismatic hosts, and outstanding regional dishes—think crispy pork roast, Marchfeld asparagus, and those delicious apricot dumplings from the Wachau.