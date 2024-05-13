UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Austria

UNESCO "Historic towns and landmarks" Historic centre of the city of Salzburg

Salzburg's Old Town shows how art, religion and trade have shaped a distinctive cityscape over centuries. Between the cathedral, the fortress and its narrow lanes, the wealth generated by the salt trade becomes tangible – funding ambitious building projects and enabling the Prince-Archbishops to create one of Europe’s defining Baroque cities. Mozart's birthplace combines urban vibrancy with close proximity to nature, creating a city atmosphere where tradition, culture and landscape come together with ease.

The best of Salzburg and SalzburgerLand: