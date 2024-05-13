UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Austria
Introduction
Historic towns and landmarks: Cultural achievements of humanity
Four towns and their distinctive landmarks represent Europe’s architectural and cultural development. Their UNESCO status recognises the exceptional state of preservation and the importance of their historic townscapes.
Cultural landscapes and natural heritage: Where people and nature coexist
Austria's cultural landscapes show how natural formations and human activity have evolved side by side over centuries. From vineyard terraces and river valleys to alpine regions, architecture, agriculture and nature combine to create distinctive living environments.
Technical and prehistoric innovation: Evidence of human creativity
Innovative construction methods, early settlements and pioneering engineering achievements make several sites in Austria outstanding examples of human ingenuity. They combine archaeological significance with striking natural settings.
Historic borders and defence lines: Military expertise of earlier eras
The Danube Limes illustrates the strategic thinking and military engineering of the Roman Empire. Its remains reveal what life was like along a historic frontier and offer insight into the development of early defence systems.
Historic centre of the city of Salzburg
Salzburg's Old Town shows how art, religion and trade have shaped a distinctive cityscape over centuries. Between the cathedral, the fortress and its narrow lanes, the wealth generated by the salt trade becomes tangible – funding ambitious building projects and enabling the Prince-Archbishops to create one of Europe’s defining Baroque cities. Mozart's birthplace combines urban vibrancy with close proximity to nature, creating a city atmosphere where tradition, culture and landscape come together with ease.
The best of Salzburg and SalzburgerLand:
Salzburg's Old Town was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1996. The city brings together German and Italian influences, grand architecture and Mozart’s legacy. Discover Salzburg’s World Heritage and experience history, art and music at close quarters.
Historic centre of Vienna
Vienna's historic centre reflects three centuries of European urban development: the Middle Ages with the Gothic St Stephen's Cathedral, the Baroque era with the Hofburg, and the grand Ringstrasse period of the 19th century with the State Opera and the Kunsthistorisches Museum. Churches, palaces and parks shape the cityscape, lending the 1st district its imperial character. A rich musical tradition, extensive collections, classic coffee houses and historic purveyors to the court complete the cultural experience. Vienna's Old Town remains a living testament to Habsburg architecture, culture and history.
The best of Vienna:
Vienna's historic centre was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2001. The 1st district, Belvedere Palace and Palais Schwarzenberg are part of it and comprise around 1,600 historical objects. The city of music preserves important cultural phases from the Middle Ages to the Gründerzeit.
Historic centre of the city of Graz and Eggenberg Palace
The historic centre of Graz and Eggenberg Palace form a unique ensemble that brings together urban history and aristocratic heritage. Between the Schlossberg hill and the River Mur, Gothic churches, Renaissance courtyards and Baroque town houses trace the city’s development, complemented by the Baroque residence of the Eggenberg family. Since the Middle Ages, Graz has been a crossroads between the Balkans, the Alps and the Mediterranean, and under the Habsburgs it served as the residence of Emperor Frederick III. Eggenberg Palace, begun in 1625, is surrounded by extensive grounds that were redesigned as a landscape garden in the 19th century.
The best of Graz and Styria:
All about Graz
All about Styria
Graz's historic centre was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1999, with Eggenberg Palace added in 2010. Discover Gothic, Renaissance and Baroque architecture that brings the history of the city and its palace vividly to life.
Great Spa Towns of Europe: Baden near Vienna
The town of Baden near Vienna grew around its valuable hot sulphur springs, already used in Roman times. Its historic townscape combines elegant spa architecture, buildings from the imperial era and the open landscapes of the Vienna Woods. The Kurpark remains the green heart of this long-standing spa tradition. Baden was also a place of new ideas. Emperor Franz Joseph I spent his summers here, and artists found space to work and reflect. Ludwig van Beethoven stayed in the town several times and worked on the ‘Ode to Joy’ during one of his visits.
The best of Baden near Vienna and Lower Austria:
All about St. Pölten
All about Lower Austria
Spa town of Baden
The ‘Great Spa Towns of Europe’ were inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2021. Baden's sulphur springs have been documented since Roman times.
The core zone includes the Old Town, historic bathing facilities, the Kurhaus, Kurpark, traditional hotels and the villa quarter stretching towards the Helenental valley.
Hallstatt-Dachstein cultural landscape in the Salzkammergut
At the heart of the Salzkammergut, spanning the provinces of Upper Austria, Salzburg and Styria, lies the Hallstatt-Dachstein cultural landscape, stretching from Lake Hallstatt to the Dachstein massif. The villages of Hallstatt, Gosau, Obertraun and Bad Goisern sit at the foot of the mountains.
Salt mining has shaped life here since the Bronze Age, laying the foundations for the region’s prosperity. From around 800 BC, a period of cultural flourishing gave its name to an entire phase of the Iron Age: the Hallstatt period.
Timber architecture, living traditions and the harmonious interplay of villages, mountains and lakes reflect the close relationship between people and nature. Over thousands of years, culture and landscape have evolved into a truly distinctive ensemble.
The best of the Hallstatt-Dachstein region:
Hallstatt in the Salzkammergut
The Hallstatt-Dachstein region in the Salzkammergut has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1997. Discover Europe’s oldest salt landscape, where thousands of years of mining, alpine nature and living traditions come together in a unique cultural setting.
Wachau cultural landscape
Stretching for just 36 kilometres along the Danube in Lower Austria, the Wachau is one of Europe's most significant cultural landscapes. Vineyard terraces, picturesque villages, monasteries, castles and ruins define its historic character. Natural features such as the winding Danube valley, floodplain forests and rugged rock formations blend seamlessly with landscapes shaped by human hands. Centuries of interaction between nature, culture and agriculture have made the Wachau a UNESCO World Heritage Site, offering insight into history, architecture and a long-standing wine-growing tradition.
The Wachau was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2000. Discover vineyard terraces, monasteries and castles – from Melk Abbey and Schönbühel Castle to the ruins of Aggstein – all set within the distinctive Danube valley, with sweeping views across this remarkable cultural landscape.
Fertő-Neusiedler See cultural landscape
At Central Europe’s largest steppe lake, the Hungarian Puszta meets Austria's wide reed belt. The cross-border cultural landscape of Fertő–Neusiedler See stretches from the Pannonian Plain across Lake Neusiedl to its picturesque villages. Vast vineyards and open pastureland, where grey cattle and white donkeys graze, shape the character of the region. Archaeological monuments, limestone quarries, ancient sanctuaries, long farmhouse courtyards and palaces reflect thousands of years of settlement and the close interplay between nature and culture.
The best of Lake Neusiedl and Burgenland:
The Fertő–Neusiedler See cultural landscape has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2001. Discover Lake Neusiedl, the Neusiedler See–Seewinkel Biosphere Reserve and 30 municipalities in Austria and Hungary – a historic meeting point of nature, culture and centuries of exchange.
World Heritage Beech Forests in the Kalkalpen National Park
The beech forests that have shaped Europe since the last Ice Age now survive only in fragments. More than 5,000 hectares of ancient beech forest in the Kalkalpen National Park in Upper Austria have therefore been recognised as UNESCO World Natural Heritage, together with similar forests in ten other European countries. These protected areas preserve old-growth woodland, natural processes and remarkable biodiversity, offering insight into what Central Europe once looked like in its original state.
The best of Austria's national parks:
The beech forests in the Kalkalpen National Park were recognised as UNESCO World Natural Heritage in 2017. Covering 209 square kilometres, it is Austria's largest forest national park, with three quarters of its area designated as wilderness. Discover nature in its most original form.
The Semmering Railway
One of the most scenic routes from Vienna to southern Austria runs along the Semmering Railway into the ‘magic mountain’ region of Semmering. In 1841, the Viennese State Minister Kübeck commissioned the construction of a railway line to Trieste.
Under the direction of the Venetian engineer Carl Ritter von Ghega, a technical masterpiece began to take shape from 1848 onwards. Crossing a pass almost 1,000 metres above sea level – at the time the highest point in the world reachable by rail – the line was completed in just six years. The Semmering Railway is regarded as the world’s first high mountain railway.
The best of Semmering:
The Semmering Railway, the world’s first high mountain railway, was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1998. A harmonious blend of engineering and nature, it continues to shape the distinctive landscape of the Semmering–Rax–Schneeberg region. Experience this masterpiece at close quarters.
Schönbrunn Palace and Park
A tour of the state rooms at Schönbrunn Palace offers insight into the lives of the Habsburg rulers. The Gloriette in the palace gardens provides sweeping views across the estate and towards Vienna. Other highlights include the Palm House with its collection of exotic plants and Schönbrunn Zoo – one of Europe’s most distinguished zoological gardens, combining Baroque pavilions with modern enclosures.
Palace and gardens together form a remarkable example of how art, architecture and nature blend in harmony.
The best of Schönbrunn:
Schönbrunn Palace and its gardens were designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1996. The Habsburgs' former summer residence, home to the world's oldest zoo, is one of Europe's most significant Baroque ensembles. Discover imperial splendour and expansive parkland.
Prehistoric pile dwellings around the Alps
Around 5,000 BC, early communities settled in the Alps and built pile dwellings – Austria’s only UNESCO World Heritage sites located underwater. The remains, dating from the Neolithic to the Iron Age, lie in wetlands and along lake shores, offering valuable insight into early societies.
Austria is home to five such sites, including locations on Lake Attersee, Lake Mondsee and Lake Keutschach. Tools and materials such as copper and iron document trade networks, technical innovation and cultural exchange. The oldest settlement in Lake Keutschach dates back to the 4th millennium BC. The Mondsee site reveals trading links with Bavaria and northern Italy, while the settlements on Lake Attersee were established between 1690 and 1260 BC.
The best of the Alps and Austria's lakes:
The prehistoric pile dwellings were designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2011. Visit the information pavilions in Seewalchen, Attersee and Mondsee and explore the fascinating world of these early lake-dwelling communities.
Borders of the Roman Empire: The Danube Limes
The Danube, long a meeting point for cultures, formed the northern frontier of the Roman Empire for more than 450 years. Despite its marshy banks, the Romans established watchtowers, legionary camps and forts at intervals of around 14 kilometres to secure the border – the Danube Limes.
Today, the remains of military installations, civilian settlements and economic and transport infrastructure stand as striking testimony to the ancient past. The sites along the Danube in Upper Austria, Lower Austria and Vienna once formed part of the Roman provinces of Noricum and Pannonia.
The best of the Danube:
The Danube Limes was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2021. Discover the traces of Roman frontier fortifications at 22 archaeological sites along the Austrian stretch of the Danube.