Top Austrian Specialities
The Soil as a Treasure Trove
Austria's landscapes are as diverse as the products that thrive here—among orchards, vegetable gardens, alpine meadows, and along riverbanks. These grow on nutrient-rich, fertile, well-aerated soils, where honest, high-quality foodstuffs flourish. The people who cultivate, tend, harvest, and refine these products treat them like little treasures, which indeed they are.
Noteworthy is the significant proportion of organic produce grown, produced, and processed across the country—from cheese to bread and wine. Austria ranks among the top in Europe for organic farming. Organic produce tastes better and benefits nature by preserving heirloom seeds and forgotten animal breeds. Long live diversity!
This diversity is also reflected in the culinary specialities for which our country is renowned far beyond its borders. These are what we shall explore here.
From the Alps and mountain pastures: Cheese Specialties
Cheese experiences in Austria
Sauerkäse, known locally as "Sura Kees," is a Montafon speciality with a long tradition. If you'd like to try your hand at making this unique cheese, you can do so at the Käsehaus Montafon in Schruns. In the Waldviertel region, "Die Käsemacher" produce a wide variety of cheese and antipasti specialities. At the Käsemacherwelt, visitors can explore the cheese production process during a guided tour of the demonstration dairy.
From one alpine dairy to the next, guests can delve into the ancient traditions surrounding Gailtaler Almkäse on the Gailtaler Cheese Trail in Carinthia.
For those eager to discover the diverse cheese landscape of Salzburg, the "Genussweg for Cheese Enthusiasts" is the perfect route. The Grossarl Valley, known for its "Sauakas," a traditional delicacy, offers the chance to taste this treat directly at the valley's alpine huts.
The baroque Schlierbach Abbey in Upper Austria is also well worth a visit, not least for its organic cheese dairy, where you can sample cheese specialities during guided tours.
From the pasture to the steppe: Ham, Bacon and Sausages
Bluntausaibling from the Bluntautal valley in Golling
In the purest spring water and with great care, Sigi Schatteiner spent decades raising freshwater fish in the Bluntautal Valley in Golling, including char, trout, and sturgeon. The Bluntautal char, refined by top chef Andreas Döllerer, a pioneer of creative Alpine cuisine, remains the speciality of the pond. Today, the next generation—Franz Rettenbacher and Alexander Gruber—has taken over fish farming.
What makes the fish meat so exceptional is the combination of cold water (no more than 10°C) and a strong current. To swim in these conditions, the fish develop strong muscles, which significantly enhances the quality of the meat.
Good things from lakes, streams and ponds
Black gold: Styrian pumpkin seed oil
Dark green to black in colour, thick in consistency, with a tangy-fresh aroma and intense flavour, Styrian pumpkin seed oil is a unique delicacy recognised across Europe. Its nutty aroma enhances not only soups, salads, and meat dishes, but also cheese and desserts like parfaits, soufflés, and vanilla ice cream.
In many Styrian oil mills, the traditional roasting and pressing process for pumpkin seeds remains unchanged. This gentle processing ensures that the oil retains its health-promoting and healing properties. The vitamins and minerals in pumpkin seed oil have been shown to prevent cardiovascular diseases, detoxify the body, and strengthen the immune system. The 'black gold' is crafted with particular care at renowned traditional mills such as Fandler, Auer, Birnstingl, Pelzmann, and Steirerkraft—names that have represented high quality for decades.
The wonderful Wachau apricot
Apricots thrive in the World Heritage region of Wachau, where the mild climate and fertile soil create ideal growing conditions. The 180 or so apricot farmers tend to these small, round fruits with the utmost care, almost as if they were their own children. The flavour of the traditional varieties is so exceptional that the Wachau apricot has earned a protected designation of origin.
When the apricots ripen in July, the harvest must happen quickly, provided there hasn't been any adverse weather, such as hail or late frost, which the delicate fruits cannot withstand. After harvesting, the apricots are often turned into luscious, fruity jam or used as a warm filling for sweet apricot dumplings, which are also enjoyed cold with vanilla ice cream.
Tip: The apricot blossom in the Wachau is a spectacle. From mid-March to mid-April, thousands of trees along the Danube blossom in their white and pink splendor.
From Orchards and Sweet Fruits
From the mountains, forests and meadows: Herbs and Spices
Why Herbs Thrive in Austria
Austria's diverse landscapes are not only visually stunning but also provide ideal conditions for growing herbs. In the fresh Alpine air, wild herbs such as gentian, arnica, and mountain mint flourish. Herbs are cultivated for various uses, including fine dining, in both highland and lowland areas. For instance, the sun-drenched Burgenland region, with its mild climate, is perfect for growing Mediterranean herbs like lavender, thyme, and rosemary. The Styrian Volcanic Region is also particularly well-suited for herbs and medicinal plants. Every Austrian state has its own unique habitats for herbs, as evidenced by the numerous herb-walking tours you can take, from Vienna to Vorarlberg, in search of lovage, mint, and more.