Nature adventures, theme parks, and child-friendly museum tours make family holidays in Austria unforgettable and varied.

Austria has everything you need for the perfect family holiday: breathtaking landscapes, exciting activities, and warm hospitality. Whether in summer or winter, the mountains and lakes invite you to explore. Hiking, cycling, or skiing – every day is an adventure for both young and old. What’s especially charming is the Austrian sense of comfort, found in mountain huts, traditional dishes, and the relaxed way of life. While the children play, parents can savour local delicacies and take in the stunning Alpine views. A holiday that brings everyone together!

Relaxation and Culture for the Whole Family

Alongside the wide range of outdoor activities, Austria also offers plenty of opportunities for relaxation and cultural experiences. After an active day in nature, wellness hotels with saunas and thermal baths provide the perfect way to unwind and recharge. For those interested in culture, many regions boast historical towns and landmarks to explore, from grand castles to charming villages. The blend of nature, tradition, and modern living makes Austria a diverse destination for families looking to share unforgettable moments together.