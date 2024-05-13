The most beautiful Cities in Austria
Urban ease on a winter holiday
Feeling the vibrant energy of a city – it’s a truly enriching experience. Each of Austria’s nine provincial capitals has its own unique atmosphere that can only be felt there. This urban flair is shaped by landmarks, cultural treasures, fascinating architecture, as well as cafés, restaurants, special places, distinct districts – and of course, the people who live there.
Austria’s long history has given rise to a wealth of landmarks – from magnificent palaces, castles, and monasteries to historic towns. The cultural heritage is as captivating as the many modern cultural treasures.
Austria's capital cities in winter
Cultural heritage and modern cultural treasures in Austria's cities
Climate Protection Info
Heritage conservation - a synonym for sustainability
The preservation of historic buildings is an outstanding initiative for climate protection in Austria. Why?
Heritage conservation saves resources and prevents the sealing of green spaces.
Heritage conservation plays an important socio-cultural role: Preserving historic structures benefits the entire region, which can captivate visitors with its rich architectural heritage.
Many historic buildings are made from natural materials sourced from the immediate surroundings. During professional restoration, regional materials are often used to maintain the building's originality.
The preservation of wildlife habitats is ensured. On an ecological level too, heritage conservation is the right path forward.