Linz
The City of the Future
It's full of energy and open to new trends: Linz has long made a name for itself as a city of art. Perhaps it is due to its industrial heritage and the rugged charm of the nearby harbour cranes: art, culture and technology intertwine in a particularly exciting way here.
Linz, a UNESCO City of Media Arts is characterised by an innovative cultural scene, promotes digital arts and is home to the renowned Ars Electronica Center.
Linz from All Perspectives
Anton Bruckner
Born on September 4, 1824 in Ansfelden in Upper Austria, Anton Bruckner showed his musical talent at an early age at St. Florian's Abbey. As an organ virtuoso, he impressed with his improvisations, but his greatest passion was composing symphonies. Long misunderstood by Viennese high culture, he struggled for recognition. It was only later in life that he achieved fame and numerous honours.
The composer's legacy lives on in the Brucknerhaus Linz and the Anton Bruckner Private University. In his honour, the annual Bruckner Festival is held, featuring classical music at the highest level. With his innovative style, Anton Bruckner shaped the symphony and is considered one of the most important composers of his time.
Food and Drink in Linz
Linz Card
Discover Linz while saving money: Free travel on public transport in the city,, free admission to many museums and a 10-Euro Danube Culture Bonus. Choose from three options: the 1-day card, the 2-day card incl. a round trip with the Pöstlingbergbahn cable care and the 3-day card, which comes with a 5-Euro restaurant voucher on top.
The Linz Card is available online, at the Tourist Information and in selected museums and hotels.