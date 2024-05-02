Anyone who experiences Austria’s mountains will soon feel it – that unique "Lebensgefühl" everyone talks about: A blend of lightness, freedom and a deep love of nature.

Why do we love the mountains? For holidaymakers in the Alps, the mountains are as moving as they are for the people who call them home. Locals have lived in step with nature for centuries – no wonder, when 63% of Austria is high alpine terrain. Farmers look after pastures, move their cattle across steep slopes and know every path and spring.

A mountain holiday is full of variety. In summer, families hike from hut to hut, children climb rocks, and mountain lakes offer the perfect place to cool off. In winter, the snow sparkles and the choice is wide: skiing, winter hiking, snowshoeing, tobogganing or cross-country skiing – Austria’s snowy peaks are made for active holidays.

And that’s why the mountains are so special. Reaching a summit and looking out over the world gives a sense of freedom that’s hard to match. People in the Alps work to keep this landscape intact – caring for trails, pastures and natural treasures with respect and responsibility.