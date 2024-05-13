Experience Culinary Delights in Tirol!

Tirol knows how to do it: Skilfully and over many generations, the province combines classic specialties with new, innovative creations. This creates a unique taste exp

Together high above

Tirolean cheese, butter, bacon and sausages do not only taste good on the alpine pastures or while hiking in the mountains as Brettljause: The typical culinary art of the country relies on full flavour and regional ingredients - on alpine pastures and huts as well as in down-to-earth inns and fine gourmet restaurants.

In Tirol, Gröstl with fried egg, Kaspressknödel in a hearty soup or a juicy beef roast await hungry mountaineers. In small alpine dairies, in fruit orchards and the bakery, locals shape Tirolean moments of pleasure with love.

Guests can not only taste but also experience that high-quality food is produced here at lofty heights with all their senses. On Tirolean alpine pastures they indulge in mountain hospitality or marvel at the production of Tirolean alpine cheese or grey cheese. On the Alpine Herb Tour or the Tirolean Schnapps Route, they catch the aroma of regional quality products. A colourful spectacle are the Almabtriebe (cattle drive) at the end of summer, when magnificently decorated cattle, sheep and goats come back to the valleys.