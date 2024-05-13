Experience Culinary Delights in Tirol!
Savour the original!
Together high above
Tirolean cheese, butter, bacon and sausages do not only taste good on the alpine pastures or while hiking in the mountains as Brettljause: The typical culinary art of the country relies on full flavour and regional ingredients - on alpine pastures and huts as well as in down-to-earth inns and fine gourmet restaurants.
In Tirol, Gröstl with fried egg, Kaspressknödel in a hearty soup or a juicy beef roast await hungry mountaineers. In small alpine dairies, in fruit orchards and the bakery, locals shape Tirolean moments of pleasure with love.
Guests can not only taste but also experience that high-quality food is produced here at lofty heights with all their senses. On Tirolean alpine pastures they indulge in mountain hospitality or marvel at the production of Tirolean alpine cheese or grey cheese. On the Alpine Herb Tour or the Tirolean Schnapps Route, they catch the aroma of regional quality products. A colourful spectacle are the Almabtriebe (cattle drive) at the end of summer, when magnificently decorated cattle, sheep and goats come back to the valleys.
An entire village distils brandy instead of schnapps
The village, home to 50 distilleries, specialises in fine brandy. In Stanz, Tirol, around 650 people live across 150 households, with 90 producing fine spirits.
At 1,040 metres above sea level, it is the highest fruit-growing region in Europe. Its sunny location and advanced irrigation system enhance the fruit’s aroma and sugar content. Unlike schnapps, fine brandy is made using only fully ripe fruit with 100% fruit content. Connoisseurs can smell the Stanzer plum in the glass and savour its gentle, lingering taste.
Life on the Alm: From the Big City to a Mountain Cabin
What’s it like to leave everything familiar behind and start a new life on an Alm? Clara Tippelt took that bold step and found her new home as the host of a mountain guesthouse in Tirol, Austria.
Life often takes unexpected turns. During her fashion studies in Germany, Clara Tippelt never imagined that a few years later, she would be the proud owner of a mountain cabin on an Austrian Alm. City life had started to feel a bit too confining when Clara fell in love with the vastness of the Austrian mountains. On impulse, she purchased the Boschebenhütte on Patscherkofel near Innsbruck and made it her new home. While life in the cabin can sometimes be challenging, for Clara, there’s nothing better than waking up in the mountains and sharing her life in nature with her guests. As she says, the mountains help her and everyone who visits focus on the present and fully appreciate the beauty of the moment.