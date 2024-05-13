Austria's strictly protected national parks and biosphere reserves offer visitors the chance to discover nature in its original, untouched state and experience its scenic

Austria is a wonderfully green country: Almost half of it is surface is covered in trees, with an increasing number of hardwood and mixed forests, providing perfect conditions for a thriving flora and fauna. To preserve the natural regions, Austria has put about 48% of its area under special protection. It’s a significant effort to sustainably safeguard Austria's unique landscapes, biodiversity, and the rejuvenating environments that people cherish.

In the national parks, the preservation of ecosystems according to strict criteria has top priority. Nature can flourish largely undisturbed. The nature parks reconcile nature and management by humans, who have often been shaping these cultural landscapes for centuries. The model regions of the biosphere parks also preserve the natural regions and cultural landscapes within the framework of the UNESCO programme. And a completely untouched natural landscape with rare plants and animals thrives in the wilderness area.