National Parks and Biosphere Reserves in Austria
Here, we are merely guests, invited to marvel

Austria's strictly protected national parks and biosphere reserves offer visitors the chance to discover nature in its original, untouched state and experience its scenic

Austria is a wonderfully green country: Almost half of it is surface is covered in trees, with an increasing number of hardwood and mixed forests, providing perfect conditions for a thriving flora and fauna. To preserve the natural regions, Austria has put about 48% of its area under special protection. It’s a significant effort to sustainably safeguard Austria's unique landscapes, biodiversity, and the rejuvenating environments that people cherish.

In the national parks, the preservation of ecosystems according to strict criteria has top priority. Nature can flourish largely undisturbed. The nature parks reconcile nature and management by humans, who have often been shaping these cultural landscapes for centuries. The model regions of the biosphere parks also preserve the natural regions and cultural landscapes within the framework of the UNESCO programme. And a completely untouched natural landscape with rare plants and animals thrives in the wilderness area.

Protected nature in Austria

6 National Parks

47 Nature Reserves

4 UNESCO-Biosphere Parks

1 Wilderness Area UNESCO World Heritage Site

“When I’m birdwatching at Neusiedler See-Seewinkel National Park, I feel like I have arrived. Everything’s so quiet, and all I hear and see is nature’s fantastic spectacle.”

Elena TuracRanger at Burgenland's Neusiedler See-Seewinkel National Park

Austria's national parks

The ecological diversity of Austria's six national parks is impressive: vast steppes, wild primeval and riparian forests, gentle valley landscapes, rugged limestone mountains and glaciers covered in ice. Each national park has its own unique character.

Kalkalpen National Park

Four-fifths of the national park in Upper Austria is covered in forest, with spruce, fir, and beech trees dominating the landscape.

Hohe Tauern National Park

Pristine nature, majestic peaks, and a rich variety of wildlife and plants. A precious natural gem that spans areas in Tirol, Carinthia, and the SalzburgerLand.

Thayatal National Park

In the secluded Green Canyon of Lower Austria, nestled between dense deciduous trees, find steep cliffs and the river that gives the valley its name.

Gesäuse National Park

Austria's newest national park in Styria can be explored along the roaring Enns River and the rugged limestone mountains. This is nature at its most pristine!

Neusiedler See-Seewinkel National Park

The unique landscape of the steppe lake is home to a rich birdlife and showcases a fascinating variety of flora. A true hotspot for biodiversity!

Donau-Auen National Park

An ancient forest right on the doorstep of Vienna, the world's greenest city? It's true! The free-flowing Danube here is a vital habitat for numerous endangered species.

Sustainable outdoor-fun

Hohe Tauern National Park

The Hohe Tauern National Park spans regions in Tyrol, Carinthia, and the SalzburgerLand. This unique natural world is crisscrossed with numerous hiking trails—offering around 4,300 kilometres / 2672 miles of alpine paths. Mountain huts and snack stations provide convenient stops for extended tours.

The region is perfect for experiences that open your eyes and heart to the beauty of nature: whether in the Weissee Glacier World, by the Pasterze Glacier, or through the Leitenkammer Gorge. And the Krimml Waterfalls are undoubtedly one of the most famous natural wonders that leave you in awe.

Hohe Tauern National Park

How do you become a national park ranger?

They say people excel at what they love doing. Hermann Jansesberger, one of over 200 rangers in one of six national parks, is a prime example of this. Hermann is a true “nature enthusiast.” He knows every moss by name and can vividly recount the ancient history of any rock. Every beetle he encounters is worth a pause. So, how does one become a national park ranger?

A love for nature and enjoyment of working with people are essential for anyone looking to become a ranger. The roles vary from park to park but generally include guiding visitors and school groups, maintaining and monitoring educational trails and observation huts, giving talks, overseeing the area, and carrying out monitoring tasks.

Learn how to become a park ranger

Austria's Biosphere Reserves

In UNESCO biosphere reserves, environmental protection is the top priority. At the same time, we humans use them for agriculture as well as for sport and recreation. And yet the ecosystems are thriving.

Großes Walsertal Biosphere Reserve

"Make the most of nature without harming it" – that’s the motto of the Biosphere Reserve in Vorarlberg, where biodiversity and land management go hand in hand.

Biosphere Reserve Wienerwald

The area covers large parts of Lower Austria and Vienna, blending culture, biodiversity, and sustainable land management.

Biosphärenpark Unteres Murtal

Die Zukunft der zweitgrößten Aulandschaft Österreichs als nachhaltiger Lebensraum ist durch den Status als Biosphärenpark gesichert.

Biosphärenpark Salzburger Lungau

Gekoppelt mit der Region Kärntner Nockberge, stehen die Erhaltung der Ursprünglichkeit und eine nachhaltige Weiterentwicklung im Mittelpunkt.

Biosphärenpark Kärntner Nockberge

Zusammengefasst mit der Region Salzburger Lungau, ist es der größte Biosphärenpark Österreichs.

Alle Sinne auf Empfang!

Warum erholt uns die Natur?

Das Wohlfühlpaket der Natur ist schlicht und selbstverständlich – und bewirkt dennoch großes Entspannungs-Kino für Körper und Geist: Saubere Luft, Sonnenwärme, das Grün von Wald und Wiesen sowie Licht.

Besonders gut können wir unsere Sinne auf Wiesen mit vielen verschiedenen Blumen und großer Biodiversität entfalten. Je artenreicher, desto besser für unser Wohlgefühl. Außerdem erdet uns die Natur. Denn Sinne und Seele sind am Schreibtisch nicht voll ausgenützt – der Mensch ist schließlich auf Natur ausgerichtet und nicht auf den Computer. Und am besten können wir uns in den Bergen und in alten Laubwäldern erholen. Denn die Bindung zu Holz und Bäumen ist evolutionstechnisch bei Menschen „einprogrammiert“.

Österreichs Naturparks

Die Natur wird in Naturparks als Kulturlandschaften vielfältig genützt – hauptsächlich für Landwirtschaft und als Erholungsgebiet. Gleichzeitig werden das biologische Gleichgewicht und die Biodiversität geschützt und erhalten. Hier findet ihr einige Inspirationen.

Naturparks im Burgenland

Naturpark im Bregenzerwald

Naturpark Tiroler Lech

Klimaschutz-Info

Warum ist Biodiversität so wichtig für den Klimaschutz?

In einem intakten Ökosystem leben unzählige Arten von Mikroorganismen, Pilzen, Pflanzen und Tieren. All die Lebewesen und der Kreislauf, in dem sie sich befinden, brauchen einander und sind gegenseitig abgestimmt. Sie tragen als eigene Ökosysteme maßgeblich zu einem funktionierenden Klima bei und sorgen für frische Luft und sauberes Wasser. Ein gesunder Wald etwa filtert aus der Luft das Treibhausgas CO₂. Deshalb ist die Artenvielfalt für Menschen, Tiere und Pflanzen lebenswichtig. 

Wird das Gleichgewicht der Organismen durch äußere Einflüsse gestört, kommt die intakte Biosphäre ins Wanken. Ein stabiles Klima braucht jedoch eine gesunde Tier- oder Pflanzenwelt. Österreich und seine engagierten Regionen sind sich der Verantwortung bewusst und setzen zahlreiche Maßnahmen, um die kostbaren Lebensräume in der Natur zu schützen und die Biodiversität zu stärken.

FAQ

Wird eine Region in einem aufwendigen Prozess zum Nationalpark und Schutzgebiet nach der Definition und den Kriterien der Weltnaturschutzunion IUCN erklärt, so handelt es sich um besonders wertvolle Naturräume. Der Schutz von Ökosystemen hat hier oberste Priorität, der Erholungswert für den Menschen ist dabei einzigartig. Die Natur kann sich in den geschützten Zonen weitgehend ungestört und nachhaltig entfalten.

Die ökologische Vielfalt der insgesamt sechs Nationalparks Austria ist beeindruckend: Weite Steppen, wild wuchernde Ur- und Auwälder, sanfte Tallandschaften, zerklüftetes Kalkgebirge und das Eis der Gletscher. Jeder Nationalpark zeigt seine ureigene Charakteristik in der Tier- und Pflanzenwelt: 

Ein Naturpark schützt und erhält die Kulturlandschaften für Menschen und schafft Verständnis für den Naturschutz und eine nachhaltige Entwicklung. Ein Naturpark ist das Zuhause zahlreicher Arten, wobei die Natur vielfältig genützt wird – hauptsächlich für Landwirtschaft. Ein Naturpark ist allgemein zugänglich und auch der Erholung wie der Vermittlung von Wissen über die Natur gewidmet.

In Österreich gibt es 48 Naturparks in acht Bundesländern, mit einer Gesamtfläche von über 6.000 km2. In den mehr als 200 Naturpark-Gemeinden leben über 760.000 Einwohner*innen. Jeder dieser Naturparks hat eine ganz unterschiedliche Charakteristik. Durch die Gründung des Verbands der Naturparks Österreichs 1995 erhielten die verschiedenen Regionen eine gemeinsame Identität.

In den UNESCO-Biosphärenparks nutzt der Mensch die Natur auf nachhaltige Weise. Die ökologische Forschung für eine nachhaltige Entwicklung in den Biosphärenparks ist ebenso berücksichtigt wie die klimaschonende wirtschaftliche Nutzung. Die Ökosysteme von Biosphärenparks, die nach einheitlichen, international festgelegten Kriterien definiert sind, werden entsprechend geschützt und gepflegt.

In Österreich gibt es vier anerkannte Biosphärenparks: 

Ein Wildnisgebiet ist vom Eingriff des Menschen vollkommen verschont, bietet als Urwald ungestörte Lebensräume für Tier- und Pflanzenarten und spielt eine Rolle in der Senkung von CO2. Wildnisgebiete sind zunehmend vor dem Hintergrund des Klimawandels von Bedeutung. Unberührte und naturnahe Gebiete in Österreich gibt es in den Göstlinger Alpen in Niederösterreich in Dürrenstein-Lassingtal, dem einzigen ausgewiesenen Wildnisgebiet des Landes. Auf einer Fläche von 4,2 km2 wächst der „Urwald Rothwald“, der schrittweise als geschütztes Resort erweitert wird. Seit 2003 ist das Wildnisgebiet unter IUCN–Schutz als strict nature reserve gestellt.

Es gibt weitere Schutzgebiete, die dem Nicht-Eingreifen (non-intervention management) und damit dem Urwald als Naturlandschaftstyp ähnlich sind: beispielsweise die Kernzonen der streng geschützten Nationalparks, in denen sich die Natur ohne menschlichen Einfluss entwickeln darf, oder die Naturwaldreservate.

Der 1.856 km2 große Nationalpark Hohe Tauern teilt sich in eine 1.213 km2 große Kern- und eine 643 km2 große Außenzone und erstreckt sich über drei Bundesländer.

  • Darf man im Nationalpark Radfahren?

    Markierte Radrouten, die durch das Nationalparkgebiet führen, dürfen selbstverständlich genutzt werden. Abseits der Wege ist das Radfahren nicht erlaubt.

  • Darf man im Nationalpark Bootfahren und Schwimmen?

    An bestimmten, ausgewiesenen Plätzen sind Bootfahren und Schwimmen erlaubt. An allen anderen Gewässern stehen Flora und Fauna unter Schutz.

  • Darf man im Nationalpark Blumen pflücken und Pilze sammeln?

    Nein, Nationalparks sind wertvolle Naturreserven. Naturmaterialien dürfen deshalb nicht entnommen werden.

  • Darf man im Nationalpark campen?

    Camping ist nur auf offiziellen und explizit dafür ausgewiesenen Campingplätzen erlaubt.  

  • Darf man im Nationalpark die Wege verlassen?

    Nein, die ausgewiesenen Routen müssen unbedingt eingehalten werden. Denn dann ist ein Nationalparkerlebnis im Einklang mit der Natur möglich.

