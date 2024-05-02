Woman in dirndl and man in traditional costume laughing while dancing on wooden floor in rustic room.
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Traditional Costumes in Austria
About the love and history of Lederhosen, Dirndl and traditional jackets

Dirndl and Lederhosen: Once workwear, now fashion statement and a sign of community. What makes Austria’s traditional costums so appealing?

Pop culture such as film and music has helped introduced Austria’s traditional costumes to the world, with one of the most famous cultural ambassadors being The Sound of Music, the classic about Salzburg's singing Trapp family.

However, the traditional Austrian dress is far more than just a film prop or an Alpine cliché. A deep love and passion for Dirndl and Lederhosen are firmly rooted in most regions. Traditional attire symbolises regional identity, community, and living traditions—genuine and authentic in its origins. In the past, Tracht reflected a person’s profession, social status, and wealth. Today, Dirndl and Lederhosen are worn for festive occasions but remain part of everyday life. Traditional dress continues to serve as daily workwear in agriculture, restaurants, and hotels—just as it has for generations.

Dirndl and Lederhosen: A lifestyle that is fun to wear

How did Tracht develop?

The origins of Dirndl and Lederhosen

The word Tracht comes from the Old High German term Draht(a), which referred both to the workwear of labourers and the formal attire of the upper class. For the working population, traditional dress had two primary functions: it needed to be practical and suitable for everyday life. Dirndls were made from affordable fabrics, usually wool or linen, while only the privileged upper classes could afford silk, cotton, or other fine materials. Men wore Lederhosen for forestry work and hunting—an activity reserved exclusively for the nobility until the 20th century.

In the mid-19th century, both the aristocracy and the bourgeoisie embraced the trend of Sommerfrische—retreating to the countryside during the summer—and with it, traditional dress. Even Emperor Franz Joseph I was an enthusiastic wearer of Lederhosen. The renowned Salzburg-based Tracht manufacturer Jahn-Markl even created a custom shade called Altschwarz (antique black) specifically for him.

Real craftsmanship: Regions and their traditional costumes

Each traditional costume tells its own story of origin: Vorarlberg is proud of its Juppe, while in SalzburgerLand, deerskin and velvet meet fine embroidery. Upper Austria and Vienna maintain old styles, while Tirol focuses on linen, leather and loden.

Upper Austria: History of the Heimatwerk

Traditional costume in Tirol: Linen, leather, loden

Vorarlberg: Juppe, Schappale, gold and silver

SalzburgerLand: Deerskin, silk, velvet

Where traditional costumes & traditions are celebrated

From the Salzkammergut to the Wilder Kaiser, from the Zillertal to the Montafon – especially in Austria's Alpine regions, in valleys, villages and mountain resorts, dirndls and lederhosen are popular attire and traditional craftsmanship is evident.

Originals from the traditional costume manufactory

Originals from Austria's traditional costume manufacturers combine craftsmanship, tradition and modern style. Whether at Lake Attersee or in the Zillertal valley, in Salzburg or Klagenfurt: dirndls and lederhosen are made here with great attention to detail.

In-house tailoring at Heimatwerk

This is where dirndls and traditional costumes are made: regional, with precision craftsmanship and close to the old models. A place where tradition is being re-sewn step by step.

Heimatwerk Styria

Summer dirndl from the Carinthian Educational Institute

The Carinthian Educational Institute produces light summer dirndls that combine regional craftsmanship with contemporary design. Every seam shows how vibrant Carinthian tradition can be.

Educational Institute Carinthia

Lanz Trachten

Founded in the 1920s in Salzburg, the workshop helped bring rural Tracht into the fashion mainstream and is now renowned for its high-quality traditional attire.

Lanz traditional costumes

Tostmann traditional costumes

Since 1949, the manufactory has been crafting high-quality Dirndls and traditional attire for the whole family at its locations on Lake Attersee in the Salzkammergut and in Vienna.

Tostmann Trachten

Zillertaler Trachtenwelt

The wide range of traditional and contemporary Tracht for women, men, and children is available in numerous stores across Austria.

Zillertaler Trachtenwelt

Traditional costume tailoring Jahn-Markl

The tailoring workshop—renowned for its craftsmanship and traditional design—has been based in Salzburg since 1408 and even crafted Lederhosen for Emperor Franz Joseph I.

Trachten tailoring Jahn-Markl

Strohmaier traditional costumes

With its Dirndl and Lederhosen creations, the manufactory in Klagenfurt am Wörthersee aims to preserve and revitalise tradition, bringing Tracht into everyday life.

Strohmaier traditional costumes

Moosbrugger Dirndl Workshop

Since 1990, the Dirndl workshop in Bezau has been crafting bespoke Dirndls and traditional attire using the finest fabrics and materials.

Moosbrugger Dirndl workshop

The colours reveal the region

When purchasing a genuine Dirndl, not only the fit and occasion matter but also the region. The colours reflect the unique characteristics of each area—what a charming statement!

Blue represents regions with lakes

Pink symbolises the Alpine daisy

Green stands for regions with forests and meadows

Purple is worn in Alpine regions where gentian thrives

What you always wanted to know ...

Do Austrias wash their Lederhosen?

When it comes to Lederhosen, not washing them is often the best approach. Unlike a Dirndl, a well-worn look is part of what makes Lederhosen special—it’s a sign of authenticity.

A true pair of Lederhosen only gains character over time, developing a distinctive Speckigkeit—a patina, worn areas, or even stains—that makes them unique. Of course, this doesn’t happen overnight but is earned through years of wear on various occasions. However, if the leather becomes stiff, a professional cleaning may still be necessary.

What you always wanted to know ...

Is there a Dirndl etiquette?

The answer is: yes! After all, how the Dirndl apron is tied is no matter of chance. The position of the bow reveals something about its wearer:

  • Bow on the left: Single and available
    If a woman ties her bow on the left, it means she is unmarried and not in a committed relationship. This may even be the origin of the German term anbandeln, meaning to flirt or strike up a romance—because those who tie their bow on the left signal that they are open to meeting someone new.

  • Bow on the right: In a relationship, engaged, or married
    A bow tied on the right indicates that the wearer is already spoken for.

  • Bow at the back: In mourning
    If the apron is tied at the back, it traditionally signifies that the wearer is widowed.

UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage: Traditional handicrafts

Eight centuries-old crafts still uphold authenticity today and are even listed as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage. Each piece is handcrafted with great attention to detail, making it truly unique.

Production and use of traditional Montafon costumes

The elaborate, hand-embroidered traditional costumes with their typical fabrics, colours and regional motifs have been worn for generations and passed down through families and traditional costume associations. 

Craftsmanship in Vorarlberg

The Goldhauben and traditional costumes in the Mostviertel

To this day, travelling together, faith and traditional dress continue to unite people in the Mostviertel region. 

Craftsmanship in Lower Austria

Bregenzerwald Juppen and women's costume

Intensive exchange between craftspeople and sponsors promotes knowledge transfer, social cohesion and regional solidarity.

Craftsmanship in Vorarlberg

Garnier spencer, hat and quilted bodice

The richly decorated festive costume combines generations of tailoring expertise, regional materials and a shared sense of identity in the Pinzgau region of Salzburg. 

Craftsmanship in Salzburg

Quill embroidery

This technique, which is over 200 years old, transforms split peacock feathers into ornamentation on leather – it requires years of skill and preserves historical pieces. 

Craftsmanship throughout Austria

Production and use of the Linz gold bonnet

Over 250 hours of work and ancient craftsmanship go into each gold bonnet – embroidered with copper plates, tinsel and beads, passed down through communities.

Craftsmanship in Upper Austria

Lake Constance hood in lamé lace

The hood is made using a rare lamé technique: gold and silver threads form high-quality ornaments on both sides – knowledge passed down through generations. 

Craftsmanship in Vorarlberg

Burgenland indigo hand block printing

The ancient reserve printing technique creates white patterns on deep blue indigo and has been passed down through generations in just a few workshops. 

Handicrafts in Burgenland

Events for fans of traditional costumes

Climate Protection Info

Why are traditions and customs sustainable?

The preservation of traditions and customs in Austria is closely linked to sustainability. Events such as the Almabtrieb (cattle drive), traditional festivals, and regional craftsmanship reflect a deep respect for nature and its resources. These customs foster appreciation for local flora and fauna while promoting environmental awareness.

Traditions also strengthen social sustainability. Festivals like the Maypole raising, Easter celebrations, or Christmas customs bring communities together and encourage collective efforts to preserve regional heritage. As part of UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage, these rituals, traditions, and crafts are passed down through generations. Visitors who experience these traditions firsthand gain a deeper understanding of Austrian culture—and the Austrian way of life.

Sustainable travel

FAQs

Tracht refers to traditional clothing that has been worn in Austria for centuries. The best-known forms are the Dirndl for women and lederhosen for men. Tracht reflects regional identity, community values and living traditions. It is worn at festivals and celebrations, and in some regions also as part of everyday life.

A Dirndl is worn with an apron, and the position of the bow traditionally indicates relationship status. The bow should be tied neatly and securely:

  • Left: single

  • Right: in a relationship or married

  • Back: widowed

Yes. Every region in Austria has its own Tracht traditions. Colours, cuts and details often reveal where a costume comes from. Tracht from Salzburg differs noticeably from styles found in Tirol or Styria, reflecting local history and customs.

Authentic Tracht can be found at established traditional manufacturers such as Jahn-Markl in Salzburg or Tostmann Trachten at Lake Attersee. You can also buy high-quality pieces from regional tailors or at Tracht markets. Look for quality labels and skilled craftsmanship.

  • Janker: Traditional jacket made from loden, linen or wool

  • Charivari: Decorative chain worn on trousers or waistcoats, often with edelweiss charms, coins or hunting symbols

  • Mieder: Fitted bodice worn with traditional women’s dress, laced or fastened with hooks

  • Krachlederne: Sturdy, high-quality lederhosen

  • Gamsbarthut: Traditional hat decorated with a tuft of chamois hair, often seen as a status symbol

  • Loden: Felted, water-resistant wool fabric used for jackets, coats and waistcoats

  • Patina: Natural signs of wear on lederhosen, valued as a mark of quality

  • Kropfband: Narrow velvet choker, often with an edelweiss or heart pendant

  • Walkstoff: Densely milled wool fabric that provides warmth and durability

  • Schalk: Triangular neck scarf worn with traditional shirts or blouses

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