The most beautiful bathing lakes in Austria
Sometimes being happy is so easy
Family Holidays by the Lake: Perfect for Little Water Lovers
Summer in Austria, with its beautiful bathing lakes, is the ideal time to open the doors and windows of the mind and breathe deeply. Swimming in clean, crystal-clear water is thanks to the dedication of the lake regions and the strict legal regulations in Austria. The bathing waters are regularly tested, resulting in 97.7% of lakes having "excellent water quality." (Source: Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety).
A Day at the Bathing Lake: An Experience for All Senses
The whole family has countless options: From swimming and paddling to surfing and kiteboarding, from lounging lazily on the shore to simply gazing at the sky. No matter how you spend your day at the lake – exuberantly and joyfully, both children and adults revel in the bathing lakes. For those longing for peace and relaxation, there’s always a secluded favourite spot to be found. This unique holiday experience, so characteristic of Austria, is inspired by the locals who cherish their lakes and natural retreats. Their enthusiasm for nature quickly resonates with visitors. Here, you can clear your mind, enjoy the vibrancy, marvel, and have fun – this is what summer at an Austrian lake feels like.
Austria's most beautiful bathing lakes at a glance
Nature's playground
This lake's location on the southern side of the Alps is unbeatable: You get all the beautiful mountain landscapes, plus 2,000 hours of sunshine per year. The fjord-like Lake Weissensee welcomes visitors with clear, emerald water, great hiking and biking trails, and activities like surfing, stand-up paddling, and fishing.
Altitude: 930 m / 3,051 ft
Surface area: 6.5 km2 / 1,606 ac
Water temperature: up to 24°C / 75.2°F
Water depth: 99 m / 325 ft
How to get there: The closest airport is Klagenfurt (1.5 h by car). By train, you can go as far as Greifenburg station, then take a free shuttle to Weissensee Nature Park. More details here.
Activities around Lake Weissensee
Enjoyment on the alpine pasture
At 1,540 meters, the hut awaits hungry hikers and rewards them with Kaiserschmarren.
Living by the lake
The motto of the "Forelle" is "hurry up and wait". And that's exactly how it feels at the Genießerhotel.
Mountain biking in the Alps
Explore the region on two wheels: Start at the shores of the lake and discover some of the most amazing MTB routes of Carinthia!
Boating in the countryside
Welcome aboard one of the ships of Weissensee Cruise Lines! You can even use it as a shuttle while hiking - get on and off as you like!
Freedom with sun, wind and water
Right in the heart of Austria’s lake region, Lake Attersee has a special artsy, laid-back vibe. Enjoy a stroll through “Little Venice” – an area full of Mediterranean-style villas that used to belong to the likes of Gustav Klimt – then dip your toes into the cool water while admiring the rugged mountains that frame the lake.
Altitude: 469 m / 1,539 ft
Surface area: 46,2 km2 / 11,416 ac
Max water depth: 169 m / 554 ft
How to get there: The Attersee region is about halfway between Salzburg and Linz and can easily be reached by car via the A1 motorway, or by train via the Frankenmarkt, Vöcklamarkt, Vöcklabruck, or Attnang-Puchheim stations. More details here.
Activities in the Attersee-Attergau region
Clear view into the depths of the lake
A memorable experience: Rent a clear bottom kayak and paddle over the lake, while enjoying a clear view all the way to the ground.
Go on an exciting dive
The diving attraction in Lake Attersee: The prehistoric pile dwellings under water are an impressive UNESCO World Heritage Site.
A fiery sunset
Take a seat on the terrace of Hotel-Restaurant Kaisergasthof and wait for a spectacle, that only nature can show you - a picture-perfect sunset.
Refreshment between the mountains
Dubbed “Tirol’s ocean” at times, this lake was carved out of the Alps by glaciers more than 20,000 years ago. Today, it welcomes visitors with its emerald green surface and crystal-clear water. Surrounded by picturesque mountains and lush green meadows, Lake Achensee offers countless water sports activities including swimming, surfing, sailing, paddling and diving.
Altitude: 929 m / 3,048 ft
Surface area: 6.8 km2 / 1,680 ac
Avg water temperature: 19°C / 66°F
Max water depth: 133 m / 436 ft
How to get there: Lake Achensee can be reached in just 45 minutes by car from Innsbruck. If you travel by train, get off at Jenbach station, then take a free bus, the local steam railway, or a taxi. Find directions here.
4 hot hotel tips on Lake Achensee
Seehotel Einwaller
Close to Lake Achensee, relaxed and refreshed - that's the Einwaller.
Verwöhnhotel Kristall
Wellness is a top priority and culinary delights are plentiful.
The Rieser
The family and wellness hotel for relaxing and being active.
The Kronthaler
This alpine hideaway is located on the edge of the forest, between the mountains and Lake Achensee.
Preserved natural wonder
Neusiedler See is pretty special: It is, on average, only 1 m (3.3 ft) deep whilst being one of Austria’s largest bodies of water in terms of surface area. It is a steppe lake, and the landscape is characterised by vast meadows and reeds. Birdwatchers will find more species here than at any other inland lake in Europe, while wine lovers are treated to a variety of local classics.
Altitude: 115 m / 377 ft
Surface area: 320 km2 / 79,074 ac
Avg water depth: 1 m / 3.3 ft
Max water depth: 2 m / 6.6 ft
How to get there: Vienna airport is only about 70 km / 43 mi from Lake Neusiedl. The lake can easily be reached via the A4 motorway by car, or by hourly trains from Vienna. Plan your journey here.
The 4 best restaurants on Lake Neusiedl
Seejungfrau in Jois
Looking for a break in style? Enjoy a piece of cake at one of the most beautiful spots on the lake!
Strandhaus in Mörbisch
Summer cuisine with regional produce and a laid-back holiday atmosphere - that's the beach house in Mörbisch!
Sloboda Winery in Podersdorf
Regional products and (slow) enjoyment are the order of the day at Sloboda.
Das Fritz in Weiden
A beautiful lakeside restaurant with dishes made from local produce and wines from about 450 different wineries.
A breath for the soul
Surrounded by forests, meadows, and mountains, Lake Wolfgangsee is right at the border between Upper Austria and SalzburgerLand. On its shores, you’ll find chocolate-box villages such as St. Gilgen, St. Wolfgang, or Strobl. A vintage cable car takes you up Zwölferhorn mountain, one of the region’s most beautiful viewpoints.
Altitude: 538 m / 1,765 ft
Surface area: 12.4 km2 / 3,064 ac
Avg water depth: 52 m / 171 ft
Max water depth: 114 m / 374 ft
Avg temperature: 22°C / 71.6°F
How to get there: The closest airport is Salzburg. From there, take bus 150 to Strobl, then change to 546. Find detailed directions here.
4 swimming tips for refreshment at Lake Wolfgangsee
Bathing area "Information Ried"
The well-kept bathing area with free sunbathing lawn is located in the village of Ried.
Fürberg forest bathing area
A natural bathing area with changing rooms and the possibility of cliff jumping.
Natural beach Wasswiese
Sunbathing lawn in Strobl with trees, bathing jetty, playground, buffet and boat hire.
St. Gilgen lido
Spacious green area with changing cabins, children's bathing area and restaurant.
A southern scent
Carinthia's largest lake is one of the warmest in the Alps with temperatures of up to 28°C / 82.4°F. In the evening, visit one of the hip beach bars or first-rate restaurants on the shores, and watch the sunset over the lake with a cocktail in your hand.
Altitude: 450 m / 1,476 ft
Surface area: 19.4 km2 / 4,793 ac
Avg depth: 42 m / 138 ft
Max depth: 84.6 m / 278 ft
Max temperature: 28°C / 82.4°F
How to get there: Klagenfurt is located right at the lake, with the airport just 15 min away. The city can also easily be reached by train from all major Austrian cities. Learn more here.
Activities around Lake Wörthersee
Hiking around the lake
Start your journey anywhere on the 55km long route around the lake - of course, you do not have to do it all in one go!
Take a boat ride on the lake
Share a rowboat with your sweetheart, a pedal boat with the kids, an electric boat with your friends, or go solo kayaking!
Water ski, wind surfing & more
The lake offers plenty of public lidos for water skiing, parachuting, tire and banana boat rides, SUP and more fun activities!
Sail, have fun and enjoy
Lake Mondsee is located in the Upper Austrian Salzkammergut, southwest of Lake Attersee. The border between Salzburg and Upper Austria runs on its southern bank. It is very popular with surfers and sailors thanks to its shifting winds. Swimmers especially appreciate the temperatures reaching 27°C / 81°F.
Altitude: 493 m / 1.617 ft
Max length: 11 km / 6.8 mi
Max width: 2 km / 1.24 mi
Max water depth: 68 m / 223 ft
Avg temperature: 23°C / 73.4°F
How to get there: The closest airport is Salzburg. From Salzburg's main train station, you can take the bus 140 to Mondsee, which takes about one hour. Find more information here.
Activities around the Mondsee
Hiking tours at Lake Mondsee-Irrsee
The area offers more than 150 km of hiking trails and includes mount Schafberg, Drachenwand and Schobers. Check the routes upfront - some might be a challenge for those afraid of heights!
Cycling and mountain biking
The Lake Mondsee-Irrsee region is one of the most varied cycling regions in Austria, located between gentle hills and rugged peaks.
Golf and lake
Impressive golf courses, golf-friendly accommodation: The Salzkammergut is the backdrop for perfect conditions in the Mondsee-Irrsee region.
Natural splendor meets high culture
The third-largest inland lake in Central Europe shares its shores with Austria, Germany and Switzerland. It offers endless possibilities for water lovers, from swimming to boat trips to cycling tours and barbecues in the sunset. Don't forget to visit the city of Bregenz!
Altitude: 395 m / 1.295 ft
Max length: 63 km / 39 mi
Max width: 14 km / 8.7 mi
Max water depth: 251 m / 823 ft
Avg temperature: 20°C / 68°F
How to get there: Bregenz is located right at the lake. The airports Altenrhein (CH), Zurich (CH), Friedrichshafen (DE) and Memmingen (DE) are just under an hour's drive from the city. Find more information here.
Activities around Lake Constance
Sailing & Co.
Surfing, sailing, SUP, watching sailing regattas: Sporting activities are "bubbling" here.
Guided tour of the lake stage
Take a look behind the scenes of the Bregenz Festival - an experience.
Cycling on the Pfänder
The Pfänder region is a touring area for both leisure cycling and mountain biking.
Boat trips
Lake Constance shipping as a means of transportation has long been replaced by colorful adventure trips.
Climate protection tips
Bathing lakes are important habitats for animals and plants. Please observe protection zones!
Only use the approved shore areas for swimming.
Do not leave any garbage behind.
Do not use the bathing lake as a toilet.
Do not feed fish and water birds - leftover food causes excess nutrients.
Leave sun cream on before swimming (oil film contaminates the water surface)