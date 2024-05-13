Woman in bikini with wet hair at the lake shore, turquoise water and mountain panorama in the background.
  1. Homepage
  2. Austria is just Lebensgefuehl
  3. Austrian Synapse

Discover the Austrian "Lebensgefühl"
„The Austrian Synapse“: Won't get it out of your head

Travelling transforms us: new holiday experiences engage the senses and stay with us. The Austrian "Lebensgefühl" leaves a lasting impression.

Those who travel through Austria take away more than beautiful moments. These are experiences that surprise and move us, that change us and stay with us. New inspiration, new insights and new ideas. Alpine landscapes, lakes, cities and activities imprint themselves deeply in our memory – as an image, as a feeling: the Austrian synapse. These are the memories of places and encounters that stay with us, both in our minds and our hearts.

Find your Alpine "Lebensgefühl"

Find your lakeside "Lebensgefühl"

Find your urban "Lebensgefühl"

Travelling transforms us

Grow your Austrian Synapse

There are countless experiences in Austria with lasting impact: cycling along turquoise lakes, in the mountains or through vineyards, feeling nature and the landscapes – whether at a gentle family pace, on a mountain bike or in road-bike and gravel mode.

Relaxation by the water has a long tradition in Austria. Crystal-clear lakes awaken the senses and nurture the Austrian synapse. So enjoy the classic summer freshness that even Emperor Franz Joseph I once loved. Children, of course, are especially thrilled by holidays by the water: in the forest, on hiking trails or at an alpine hut – nature becomes an adventure. As we all know, the finest memories are childhood memories.

And for those who prefer to recharge their Austrian synapse with culture and culinary pleasure, Austria’s cities offer vibrant energy. In hotels with award-winning cuisine and in the coolest rooftop bars, you can feel an easy, urban spirit with new perspectives on the city and its "Lebensgefühl" - its way of life.

Won’t get it out of your head: Lebensgefühl Austria

In Austria, moments become memories that stay with you. Whether cycling between lakes and mountains, spending summer by the water or enjoying the flavours of the cities: nature, culture and a way of life come together to create holidays that resonate long after.

Austria's bathing lakes: Nature experience and relaxation

Set amid Alpine landscapes, Austria’s lakes are renowned for their water quality: experiences and relaxation by the water that stay with you.

Cycling in Austria: Routes, paths, and e-bike trails

Hiking with kids: Family-friendly routes and memories

Award-winning culinary hotels

Salzkammergut: World Cultural Heritage, lakes and mountains

Austrian cities: Urban lightness and culture

Grow your Austrian Synapse! A holiday that changes you. Experiences that stay with you.

Culinary "Lebensgefühl" for food lovers

Austria’s way of life is especially tangible in its food and drink. Every dish tells stories of the Alps, lakes, forests and meadows. From alpine snacks to inn classics and fine dining, regional ingredients become a culinary map of the country.

Food and drink in Austria: Experience and enjoy originals

Austria's award-winning chefs: Creative and full of charisma

Cakes and sweets: The country of a thousand desserts

Culinary specialties: Each region has its treasures

Vegan and vegetarian cuisine: Hearty, creative, regional

Mountain huts for a break: The alpine way of life

Culinary delights in unique locations: Dining for all senses

"Lebensgefühl" on the slopes and in the snow

Why do we love skiing and winter holidays in Austria so much? Because they are more than sport: in the Alpine regions, piste fun meets snow joy, and cosy mountain huts meet genuine warmth. Lively and close to nature – that is how the Austrian synapse feels in winter.

Learn to ski as an adult: From zero to (piste) hero

Ski resorts for beginners and returning skiers

Winter activities away from the slopes

16 snow-sure ski areas: Natural snow high up the mountains

Family ski regions: Safe and compact

Sustainable winter holidays: Tips for when you go off-piste

How to get to Austria

Learn more

Flights to Austria April - September 2026

from the United Kingdom & Ireland

Learn more

Flights to Austria October 2026-March 2027

from the United Kingdom & Ireland

Learn more
Ontdek het beste van Oostenrijk

Abbonneer je nu op onze nieusbrief voor exclusieve aanbiedingen en tips:

  • Insider tips voor jouw volgende vakantie

  • Culinaire hoogtepunten en recepten

  • Unieke evenementen

  • Actueel reisaanbod en specials