Discover the Austrian "Lebensgefühl"
„The Austrian Synapse“: Won't get it out of your head
Introduction
Those who travel through Austria take away more than beautiful moments. These are experiences that surprise and move us, that change us and stay with us. New inspiration, new insights and new ideas. Alpine landscapes, lakes, cities and activities imprint themselves deeply in our memory – as an image, as a feeling: the Austrian synapse. These are the memories of places and encounters that stay with us, both in our minds and our hearts.
Find your Alpine "Lebensgefühl"
Find your lakeside "Lebensgefühl"
Find your urban "Lebensgefühl"
Grow your Austrian Synapse
There are countless experiences in Austria with lasting impact: cycling along turquoise lakes, in the mountains or through vineyards, feeling nature and the landscapes – whether at a gentle family pace, on a mountain bike or in road-bike and gravel mode.
Relaxation by the water has a long tradition in Austria. Crystal-clear lakes awaken the senses and nurture the Austrian synapse. So enjoy the classic summer freshness that even Emperor Franz Joseph I once loved. Children, of course, are especially thrilled by holidays by the water: in the forest, on hiking trails or at an alpine hut – nature becomes an adventure. As we all know, the finest memories are childhood memories.
And for those who prefer to recharge their Austrian synapse with culture and culinary pleasure, Austria’s cities offer vibrant energy. In hotels with award-winning cuisine and in the coolest rooftop bars, you can feel an easy, urban spirit with new perspectives on the city and its "Lebensgefühl" - its way of life.
Won’t get it out of your head: Lebensgefühl AustriaIn Austria, moments become memories that stay with you. Whether cycling between lakes and mountains, spending summer by the water or enjoying the flavours of the cities: nature, culture and a way of life come together to create holidays that resonate long after.
Austria's bathing lakes: Nature experience and relaxation
Set amid Alpine landscapes, Austria’s lakes are renowned for their water quality: experiences and relaxation by the water that stay with you.
Grow your Austrian Synapse! A holiday that changes you. Experiences that stay with you.