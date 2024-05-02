A journey through 4 climate zones Grossglockner tour

Austria's most famous road is the Grossglockner High Alpine Road, located in the Hohe Tauern National Park. The journey begins in Zell am See, passing through Bruck in SalzburgerLand towards Carinthia. This 48-kilometre panoramic route ascends over 1,500 metres in altitude, offering numerous viewpoints as it winds through diverse vegetation zones – from meadows and alpine pastures to high mountains and glacier ice – leading to Austria’s highest peak, the Grossglockner, towering at 3,798 metres. A detour to the Edelweissspitze and the Kaiser-Franz-Josefs-Höhe is well worth it, offering breathtaking views and a moment to pause and take it all in.

The route continues through Heiligenblut, with its iconic Gothic church framed by the Grossglockner, and on to Lienz in East Tirol, nestled at the foot of the Lienz Dolomites. From there, the journey leads back via Matrei in East Tirol, the heart of the Hohe Tauern National Park, through the Felbertauern Tunnel, and finally returns to Zell am See.