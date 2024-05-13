Cakes and Desserts from Austria
The land of a thousand desserts
The Sachertorte, Austria's iconic chocolate cake, has achieved worldwide fame. Yet it is just one of the many sweet success stories that have been crafted here since the days of the empire. In Austria, dessert is as important as the main course, whether it’s Tafelspitz (boiled beef) or Käsespätzle (cheese noodles). In fact, some desserts, like Kaiserschmarren or apricot dumplings, are even served as main dishes.
Over a hundred years ago, several confectioners in Vienna made a name for themselves. The very best were honoured with the privilege of satisfying the imperial court’s sweet tooth as royal and imperial (k.u.k.) purveyors.
Among them were the famous Demel patisserie and the Sacher, where the Sachertorte is still made today according to a closely guarded secret recipe.
The Top 5 k. u. k. Court Confectioners
Top addresses for sweet treats
Cake classics for those with a sweet tooth
The Chocolate Hero
Vienna, 1832. We find ourselves at the court of Prince Metternich. Panic ensues in the kitchen: The head chef is ill! He is unable to prepare the crucial dessert, the sweet finale of the evening meal. Fortunately, there is a talented apprentice, Franz Sacher. Without hesitation, he takes charge of the dessert, mixing flour, butter, sugar, eggs, and chocolate into a rich batter. After baking, he spreads a layer of jam in the centre of the still-warm cake, then coats the entire cake with a thick layer of luscious, aromatic chocolate. The court guests are enchanted by this simple yet exquisite creation, and the young confectioner achieves global fame, of which he could not yet have dreamed.
Classic desserts from all over Austria
In Search of the Apple Strudel
It is thanks to Empress Maria Theresa that apple strudel became a sweet sensation on dessert plates in the 18th century and is now considered a national dish. She adored the pastry filled with fresh, juicy apples, cinnamon, raisins, and sugar, all encased in a paper-thin strudel dough that turned crisp when bitten into and released a delightful steam when served fresh from the oven. The oldest apple strudel recipe dates back to 1696.
Today, you can witness the art of strudel-making—particularly the skill of stretching the dough so thin that it becomes transparent—at the apple strudel demonstrations held at Café Residenz in Schönbrunn Palace. Of course, there’s a tasting included, right in the beautiful, historic royal bakery of the time.