Cakes and Desserts from Austria

Shaped by influences from the former crown lands of the monarchy and refined by master confectioners, Austria's desserts are truly worth indulging in.

The Sachertorte, Austria's iconic chocolate cake, has achieved worldwide fame. Yet it is just one of the many sweet success stories that have been crafted here since the days of the empire. In Austria, dessert is as important as the main course, whether it’s Tafelspitz (boiled beef) or Käsespätzle (cheese noodles). In fact, some desserts, like Kaiserschmarren or apricot dumplings, are even served as main dishes.

Over a hundred years ago, several confectioners in Vienna made a name for themselves. The very best were honoured with the privilege of satisfying the imperial court’s sweet tooth as royal and imperial (k.u.k.) purveyors.

Among them were the famous Demel patisserie and the Sacher, where the Sachertorte is still made today according to a closely guarded secret recipe.