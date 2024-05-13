Upper Austria, with its mixture of unexpected art and culture in Linz and crystal-clear lakes and mountains in the Salzkammergut region, is pure summer joy.

Upper Austria: a land of contrasts The granite hills of the Mühlviertel region, rugged and stark yet part of beautiful, sweeping landscapes. The Salzkammergut lake district, both filled with nostalgia for imperial times and cutting-edge art, which made it 2024's European Capital of Culture. The capital city Linz, both an industrial steel town and the site of Ars Electronica Center, the museum of the future. Upper Austria is full of contrasts - which is why it is worth a visit.