Austria's Lakes and Mountains
Rejuvenate body, mind and soul
Embrace mountains and lakes, leave your worries behind
In Austria, people often align themselves with the rhythm of nature. The quintessential alpine way of life has deep roots in Austria, as people have always cherished their mountains and lakes. In most regions, this passion is seamlessly integrated into their leisure activities. What nature has created—and what the Austrian people diligently preserve—can be experienced in countless ways: hiking, high-altitude trails, secure climbing routes, and extensive mountain biking tracks. The Austrian mountain landscape is a dream come true! The country is crisscrossed by the Alps—massive mountain ranges alternating with valleys, forests, meadows, alpine pastures, and crystal-clear mountain lakes. Nestled within these landscapes are villages and towns, each giving its region a unique character and a rich culture, deeply intertwined with the alpine surroundings.
Dive into Austria’s world of water
In Austria, mountains and water go hand in hand. You can experience this precious element through mountain streams, mighty rivers, swimming lakes, and roaring waterfalls. Pure and pristine water comes straight from springs and groundwater—a wealth that makes Austria one of the most water-rich places in the world. It’s truly something to soak up!
Holiday in the mountains or by the water
Catch the alpine spirit: here is where to find it
The joy of moving in nature
"Walking, moving, climbing a mountain and coming back down – that’s a bit like life," says Peter Habeler, the Austrian extreme mountaineer and pioneer who knows a thing or two about it. And it's true: Being active in nature makes us feel more relaxed and happier. Nature has a calming effect, gets our blood pumping, and clears our minds.
The sun's shining, there's a nice breeze, and the towering Alps all around are truly impressive. At the start of the hike, you might focus on chatting with friends or your on own thoughts, but soon it’s all about the path and then just nature. Before you know it, everyday life feels miles away, and it’s all about the here and now. The mountains have a magical effect, offering people honesty, authenticity, and a place where everything feels just right.
Land der (hohen) Berge und Almen
Eight Alpine countries share the highest mountain range in Europe, spanning approximately 200,000 square kilometres of majestic rock.
With 29%, Austria has the largest share of the Alps, interspersed with numerous alpine huts to visit.
Alpine pastures: space to recharge
"I love being outdoors, facing the elements and finding my inner peace. Suddenly, you start to notice the simple, beautiful things again."Guido Unterwurzacher, Tirolean mountain guide and extreme climber
8 prachtvolle Bergseen zum Baden in den Alpen
Discover 6 spectacular mountain lake trails
Österreichs Bundesländer mit Bergen und Seen
Eco-friendly travel tips
Take everything you bring to the mountains back with you and dispose of it properly – tissues, packaging, drink bottles, etc.
Stick to marked hiking trails! This helps keep animals and young forests undisturbed.
Be mindful of wildlife! Observe cows, sheep, and wild animals from a distance.
Make use of the well-developed network of regional trains and hiking buses.
Choose mountain huts that are committed to sustainability and environmental protection.
Inspire your children with a love for nature! What they know, they will value.
Protect biodiversity: National park rangers will show you how.