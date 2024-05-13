Austria's Lakes and Mountains

The special mix of mountains and lakes works wonders on your body, mind, and soul. Experience this one-of-a-kind alpine vibe and deep connection to nature.

Embrace mountains and lakes, leave your worries behind

In Austria, people often align themselves with the rhythm of nature. The quintessential alpine way of life has deep roots in Austria, as people have always cherished their mountains and lakes. In most regions, this passion is seamlessly integrated into their leisure activities. What nature has created—and what the Austrian people diligently preserve—can be experienced in countless ways: hiking, high-altitude trails, secure climbing routes, and extensive mountain biking tracks. The Austrian mountain landscape is a dream come true! The country is crisscrossed by the Alps—massive mountain ranges alternating with valleys, forests, meadows, alpine pastures, and crystal-clear mountain lakes. Nestled within these landscapes are villages and towns, each giving its region a unique character and a rich culture, deeply intertwined with the alpine surroundings.

Dive into Austria’s world of water

In Austria, mountains and water go hand in hand. You can experience this precious element through mountain streams, mighty rivers, swimming lakes, and roaring waterfalls. Pure and pristine water comes straight from springs and groundwater—a wealth that makes Austria one of the most water-rich places in the world. It’s truly something to soak up!