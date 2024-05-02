Red train traveling along a lake with waterfront path, trees and mountains in the background, Salzkammergut.
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Austria by Train Itinerary
From Vienna to Bregenz in 7 Days

Travel across Austria by train: this 7-day itinerary takes you from Vienna to Bregenz, stopping in cities, beside lakes and deep in the Alps.

A rail journey links Austria's cities, lakes and Alps. The 7-day route runs from Vienna to Bregenz, and you can just as easily plan it from west to east. Many of the stops are only a few hours apart by train. Austria's easternmost and westernmost borders are 573 kilometres apart. In the regional capitals, the stations are central and well connected to local public transport, so you have time to explore each stop between train journeys.

From Vienna, the route heads via Linz and Salzburg to the Salzkammergut and on to Lake Achensee. Innsbruck comes next, before the train crosses the Alps into Vorarlberg and on to Bregenz on Lake Constance. Along the way, cities, lakes and mountain scenery pass by the train window.

7 days, 7 stops – plan your own route
This itinerary is meant as inspiration and can't be booked as a package. Plan each stage yourself and book trains and accommodation to suit you.

Travelling through Austria by train

All stages and journey times

Here's how much time to allow for each leg of the 7-day itinerary. The only change is between Salzburg and Bad Ischl.

  • Vienna – Linz / approx. 1 hr 15 min / Highlights in Linz

  • Linz – Salzburg / approx. 1 hr 10 min / Culture in Salzburg

  • Salzburg – Bad Ischl / approx. 1 hr 55 min / Highlights in Bad Ischl

  • Bad Ischl – Salzburg (return) / approx. 1 hr 55 min

  • Salzburg – Jenbach, then the Achensee Railway / approx. 1 hr 45 min + approx. 45 min / Lake Achensee

  • Jenbach – Innsbruck / approx. 25 min / Highlights in Innsbruck

  • Innsbruck – Bregenz / approx. 2 hrs 30 min / Tours in Bregenz

Art, culture and joie de vivre

Day 1: Vienna

Vienna is an imperial city, shaped by grand landmarks such as Schönbrunn Palace, the Hofburg and St Stephen's Cathedral. Along the Ringstrasse, the State Opera, Parliament and City Hall stand one after another. Imperial heritage and Art Nouveau sit side by side. From the Hauptbahnhof (main station), the underground takes you to the city centre in just a few minutes.

Vienna loves music and lives it. Every evening, 10,000 music lovers listen to live classical music, and more than 15,000 events across a range of genres fill the city's concert calendar each year. One of Vienna's great music venues is the Vienna State Opera. A guided tour of around 40 minutes tells you more about the building's history and how the house is run.

ViennaVienna in 3 days

Vienna's musical and cultural highlights

The Danube, architecture & local food

Day 2: Linz

Train journey Vienna – Linz: approx. 1 hr 15 min

Linz is all about art, technology and new media: the Ars Electronica Center and the Lentos showcase different art forms and perspectives. From the main station, the tram gets you to the Hauptplatz (main square) in a few minutes. From there, the Lentos and the Ars Electronica Center are within walking distance, separated only by the Danube.

Right by the river, the harbour district is home to Mural Harbor, a large open-air graffiti gallery with more than 300 works by artists from around 40 countries. The site can only be visited on a guided tour.

When it comes to food, Linz is closely linked to the Linzer Torte: its recipe was first mentioned in 1653 and is considered the oldest known cake recipe in the world.

Linz

Sweet treats from Linz

Tradition, culture and World Heritage

Day 3: Salzburg

Train journey Linz – Salzburg: approx. 1 hr 10 min

Salzburg's Old Town has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1996. Within a small area you'll find Hohensalzburg Fortress, Getreidegasse with Mozart's Birthplace and Salzburg Cathedral, all key sights for a day visit. Salzburg Hauptbahnhof is about a 15-minute walk from the Old Town.

Salzburg's best-known palaces date from the era of the prince-archbishops in the 17th and 18th centuries. Hellbrunn Palace was built as a pleasure palace for entertainment and amusement.

Prince-Archbishop Wolf Dietrich had Mirabell Palace built for Salome Alt and their children. Leopold Mozart and his children Wolfgang and Nannerl once performed in its Marble Hall. The Mirabell Gardens are one of the Salzburg filming locations of the Hollywood musical "The Sound of Music".

Alongside art and culture, Salzburg is also known for its food and traditional dress, and from the Mönchsberg you can look out across the city.

Salzburg

Typically Salzburg

Salt, mountains and swimming lakes

Day 4: The Salzkammergut

Train journey Salzburg – Bad Ischl: approx. 1 hr 55 min

From Salzburg, change at Attnang-Puchheim for Bad Ischl. The Kaiservilla recalls the days when the emperor spent his summers here, and every summer the Lehár Festival brings operetta to the stage.

From Bad Ischl, trains and buses take you to other places in the Salzkammergut, such as Lake Fuschl, Lake Mondsee or Lake Wolfgang. This makes it easy to add a swim, a boat trip or an excursion into the surrounding mountains.

To find out more about the region's salt history, visit the Salzwelten salt mines in Hallstatt or Altaussee. Then it's back to Salzburg.

Salzkammergut region

More to discover in the Salzkammergut

Heritage railway, nature and sport

Day 5: Lake Achensee in Tirol

Train journey Salzburg – Jenbach: approx. 1 hr 45 min

From Salzburg, continue to Jenbach in Tyrol, where you change to the Achensee Railway. Opened in 1889, this steam-powered cog railway runs seasonally from May to October and takes around 45 minutes to reach Lake Achensee. Jenbach station is also the starting point of the Zillertal Railway.

A boat trip across Lake Achensee links several villages on its shores. In Pertisau, hiking trails lead into the Karwendel Nature Park. You can also swim at Lake Achensee or try water sports such as sailing and windsurfing.

Lake Achensee

Continue through Tirol by train

Mountains, culture and the outdoors

Day 6: Innsbruck

Train journey Jenbach – Innsbruck: approx. 25 min

From the main station, it's about a 10-minute walk to the Old Town and the Golden Roof. From the city centre, the Hungerburgbahn funicular takes you up to Hungerburg at 860 metres. With three lifts, you can reach Top of Innsbruck on the Hafelekar at 2,256 metres in under 30 minutes. From there, it's a further 10 to 15-minute walk to the Hafelekar summit at 2,334 metres.

You can also fit some culture into this stage: Ambras Castle is home to Archduke Ferdinand II's Chamber of Art and Curiosities, among other things.

Innsbruck

Culture and nature near Innsbruck

Hall in Tirol

Just a few kilometres from Innsbruck, Hall in Tirol has a historic Old Town, medieval lanes and a long history of minting coins.

Hall in Tirol

Perspektivenweg Nordkette

At 1,905 metres, the 2.8-kilometre Perspektivenweg (Path of Perspectives) leads past design installations, with views over Innsbruck and the surrounding mountains.

Perspektivenweg Nordkette
Culture, mountain views & water fun

Day 7: Bregenz

Train journey Innsbruck – Bregenz: approx. 2 hrs 30 min

The capital of Vorarlberg sits right on Lake Constance and is best known for the Bregenz Festival and its floating stage on the lake. The Kunsthaus Bregenz shows contemporary art.

From the Pfänder, Bregenz's local mountain, the panoramic view takes in more than 240 Alpine peaks in Austria, Germany and Switzerland. The valley station of the Pfänderbahn cable car is about a 15-minute walk from Bregenz station, or around 7 minutes from the harbour. The cable car then takes six minutes to climb to more than 1,000 metres above sea level.

Excursion boats sail on Lake Constance, and several lidos line the shore.

For the return journey to Vienna, there's a direct Railjet service. The journey takes around 7 hours 20 minutes.

Bregenz

Continue through Vorarlberg by train & bus

Austria by train and bus: timetables, tickets & getting here

ÖBB Scotty journey planner

Find timetables and connections for trains and buses across Austria, including departure times and where to change.

ÖBB Scotty journey planner

ÖBB Rail Tours

Combine ÖBB and Deutsche Bahn train tickets with hotel stays and book them together.

ÖBB Rail Tours

Getting to Austria by train and getting around

Once you've arrived by train, here's how to continue your journey: connections, services and transport options to get you to your hotel or day-trip destination.

Austria by train

ÖBB Erlebnistickets (experience tickets)

Train travel plus a leisure activity at a reduced combined price: with Erlebnistickets, you book both together in a single ticket.

ÖBB Erlebnistickets

FAQs

You can travel around Austria by train all year round. The warmer months are best for hiking, swimming and other outdoor activities. If you'd like to include seasonal heritage railways such as the Achensee Railway, check their operating times as well.

Start by deciding the order of your stops, then look up suitable connections. You'll find journey times and changes in the ÖBB Scotty journey planner. For places without a direct rail link, you can combine the train with regional bus services.

For a round trip, the Western Line is ideal, with connections between Vienna, Linz, Salzburg, Innsbruck and Bregenz. The ÖBB Railjet runs hourly from Vienna to Feldkirch, and every two hours it continues directly to Bregenz. The Southern Line is a good option for other routes: via the Koralm Railway, the RJX takes around 41 minutes between Graz and Klagenfurt. You can reach places off the main lines by regional train or bus.

The Arlberg Railway between Innsbruck and Bregenz crosses the Alps over a series of viaducts. The Salzkammergut Railway runs right beside Lake Traunsee in places before continuing to Bad Ischl. The Semmering Railway south of Vienna is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This historic mountain railway runs through 14 tunnels and over 16 large viaducts and more than 100 smaller bridges.

For individual journeys, ÖBB offers Sparschiene tickets (saver fares) that are valid only on the train you book. The earlier you book, the more choice you'll usually have. If you're travelling by train on several days and live in Europe, you can use the Interrail One Country Pass for Austria.

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