Grow your Austrian Synapse

There are countless experiences in Austria with lasting impact: cycling along turquoise lakes, in the mountains or through vineyards, feeling nature and the landscapes – whether at a gentle family pace, on a mountain bike or in road-bike and gravel mode.

Relaxation by the water has a long tradition in Austria. Crystal-clear lakes awaken the senses and nurture the Austrian synapse. So enjoy the classic summer freshness that even Emperor Franz Joseph I once loved. Children, of course, are especially thrilled by holidays by the water: in the forest, on hiking trails or at an alpine hut – nature becomes an adventure. As we all know, the finest memories are childhood memories.

And for those who prefer to recharge their Austrian synapse with culture and culinary pleasure, Austria’s cities offer vibrant energy. In hotels with award-winning cuisine and in the coolest rooftop bars, you can feel an easy, urban spirit with new perspectives on the city and its "Lebensgefühl" - its way of life.