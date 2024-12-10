Holidays in Austria - Your holiday. Your adventure.
Nature, mountains and lakes, cultural treasures and thousands of moments of pleasure are the setting for a very special attitude to life.
One of the most colourful seasons
In the run-up to Easter, Austria's market squares are full of life. You'll see painted eggs, decorated pussy willow bouquets, and hand-carved figurines showcasing local craftsmenship.
A Summer in Austria - Discover your "Lebensgefühl"
A Summer full of emotions
Summer experiences
Highlights in summer
Coolcation in Austria: The most beautiful places to refresh
Coolcation stands for summer holidays in cool places. If you want to escape the heat, you can cool down and relax in the Austrian Alps and at refreshing lakes.
Culinary Delights in Unique Locations
High up in a gondola, with panoramic mountain views, in the city, at the lake or amidst vineyards - here, we combine culinary delights with extraordinary backdrops.
Exceptional Nature Trails in Austria
Walking nature trails reveals more than just landscapes. It’s a chance to explore with curiosity and open eyes – and find answers to many questions.
Setting the Stage for Austria’s Palace Festivals
Every year, Austria boasts a multitude of palace festivals in outstanding locations that contribute significantly to the enjoyment of art and culture.
Bathing in the River
Many streams and rivers flow through Austria's countryside - they are among the cleanest in Europe. That's why river swimming to cool down is a great idea!
Cruising in Austria
A fresh breeze, paradise in sight: A boat cruise offers a unique perspective on Austria’s regional treasures from the water.
An experience, an encounter, sometimes just a moment – and the new feels familiar. A feeling that feels real in the connection to the people who live here. Holidays in Austria – your attitude to life.
Highlights for the whole year
Wellness Holiday with a View
Panoramic views and relaxation combined: These special wellness resorts offer relaxation with extraordinary panoramic views in the Austrian Alps.
Exceptional Accommodation
From falling asleep high in the trees to waking up next to dinosaurs: Why not make your next holiday in Austria a real wow moment.
Private Spas in Austria
Private wellness oases where you can luxuriate in relaxation – in exclusive chalets in the Alps or urban spas in the middle of the city.
Chalets and Mountain Huts
The rural idyll and stylish comfort make a holiday in a chalet in Austria an authentic experience.
Dog-Friendly Holidays in Austria
Whether you're hiking in the mountains, enjoying a wellness hotel, or exploring a city, these dog-friendly hotels warmly welcome your four-legged friends.
Theme Parks in Austria
Exciting adventures and thrilling attractions await families at numerous locations in Austria - fun and unforgettable moments are guaranteed.
The most beautiful Festivals
Austria is world-famous as a centre of music. Here is an overview of the most beautiful festivals, from classical to modern.
Winter experiences
Highlights in winter
A Winter in Austria - Your Daily Dose of "Lebensgefühl"
What is it that makes a winter holiday in Austria so unique? It's the locals, their lifestyle and attitude or, as we like to call it, the Austrian "Lebensgefühl".
Austria's Largest Ski Areas
If you want to stay at a large resort, look no further than our list of Austria's largest contiguous ski areas.
Austria's Small Ski Resorts
In these small and charming ski resorts, snow-covered mountain panoramas meet historic chocolate-box villages.
Ski Resorts With Spas
Relax in a wellness oasis after a day on the slopes - from the piste into the spa in these ski areas
Ski-in-Ski-out Accommodations
Those who have chosen their ski holiday accommodation on the piste will appreciate the comfort.
Winter Holidays away from the Slopes
Winter hiking, tobogganing, cross-country skiing and much more - cool experiences beyond the slopes
Get to know Austria
Good to know
How to get to and around Austria
The well-developed public transportation network makes it quick and easy to get from A to B within the country thanks to flight, train and bus connections.
Entry and Customs Regulations
In order for you to enjoy a relaxed journey, we have compiled important information here about customs regulations, border formalities and entering Austria with pets.
Monetary Matters
Austria is a member of the Economic and Currency Union - the common currency is the Euro. Also: Find out about ATM, use of credit cards and traveling with large amounts
Accommodation in Austria
From designer chalets to rustic alpine huts - Austria's accommodation puts everyone in the vacation mood.
Discover Austria's Culinary Side
